Gas prices down just over 3 cents around Rockford

The average price for a gallon of gas in Rockford has gone up a few cents over the past week, and now sits just below the national average.

The price for a gallon of gas in Rockford is now $2.31, up 3.3 cents over the previous week.

Nationally, gas prices have increased 2.1 cents over the past week. The national average is now $2.33.

In Rockford, gas prices are now 32.2 cents higher than a year ago, and 13.7 cents higher than one month ago.

Areas near Rockford and their current gas price climate: Milwaukee, $2.33 per gallon, up 3.7 cents; Madison, $2.25 per gallon, up 5.3 cents; Chicago, $2.54 per gallon, down 0.9 cents.

Information from gasbuddy.com