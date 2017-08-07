Rockford man faces drug charges following traffic stop

A Rockford man was arrested over the weekend after police allegedly found drugs in his car following a traffic stop.

Jarrion Moore, 21, has been charged with possession of cocaine (less than 15 grams), possession of cannabis (more than 30 grams less 500 grams), aggravated fleeing to elude, driving while license suspended, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, improper use of registration and no front license plate.

Police say officers attempted to stop Moore while he was driving near the area of 7th Street and 3rd Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, but he drove off.

Officers found Moore and his vehicle in the 2900 block of Charles Street a short time later. Police discovered Moore was driving on a suspended license and he was arrested.

During the investigation, police say they found cocaine, marijuana and cash inside Moore's vehicle. He is now being held in the Winnebago County Jail.