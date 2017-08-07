13 WREX hosting annual Stuff the Bus event Tuesday

The third annual Stuff the Bus school supplies drive is coming back to the Rockford area.

13 WREX started the event back in 2015 to help make sure students who can't afford school supplies have what they need before they go back to school.

This year's donation drive is Tuesday, August 8 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The drive will be held at two area Valli Produce stores: one at 6550 North Alpine Road in Loves Park and the other at 5880 East State State in Rockford.

School supplies will be donated to students in Rockford Public Schools, as well as Harlem, Freeport and Belvidere schools.