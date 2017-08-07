Northwestern professor accused in killing due in California cour - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Northwestern professor accused in killing due in California court

CHICAGO (AP) -- A Northwestern University microbiologist suspected in the stabbing death of a 26-year-old Chicago man is due in a California courtroom.


   Wyndham Lathem and Oxford financial officer, Andrew Warren, were wanted on first-degree murder charges for the death of Trenton James Cornell-Duranleau. His body was found July 27 in an apartment near downtown Chicago.


   Lathem and Warren were fugitives for more than a week before separately turning themselves in to California authorities.  The 42-year-old Lathem is being held without bail in Alameda County. His court appearance is Monday in the city of Pleasanton.


   One of his attorneys, Barry Sheppard, says he expects his client to waive extradition. He also urged the public to wait until all the facts of the case come out before making judgments.

