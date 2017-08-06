Wheelchair rugby tournament comes to UW Sports Factory

It's wheels up as athletes hit the court for competitive wheelchair rugby this weekend.

Sunday wrapped up the Oscar Mike Militia Mayhem tournament at the UW Sports Factory.

The competition included both veterans and civilians, as well as pros and rookies.

Around 30 athletes from across the country came to the Stateline to face off.

And even though they're in wheelchairs, it doesn't mean these rugby players don't get rough.

"People are usually afraid for....oh my god, these guys in wheel chairs who broke their necks, they're going to get hurt, but it's full contact and we love it," said veteran and wheelchair rugby player Chris Hull.

The group says it's hoping to return to Rockford for more wheelchair rugby tournaments in the future.