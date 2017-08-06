Melissa VanSistine Wins Third Women's City Title

Melissa VanSistine and Jesse Slattery needed all 18 holes in match play to determine this year's Greater Rockford Women's Classic champion. VanSistine hung on for a 1 up victory to win her third Women's City crown.

VanSistine maintained a slim advantage for most of the final round at Aldeen Golf Club, and went two up with two holes to play. She couldn't seal the deal on 17, as her tee shot went out of bounds and Slattery went on to win the hole to force a deciding par five finish on 18.

This year's Women's City adopted a format similar to the Men's City, spread out over two weekends and played at four different courses on the same days as the men's tournament. The match play bracket remained in place, with VanSistine's top seed status carrying her to the final round, and eventually the winner's circle for the third time in her Rockford golfing career.