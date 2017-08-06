Jamie Hogan Wins 9th Men's City Championship

Jamie Hogan seized his Sunday at Aldeen Golf Club with a steady back nine of the 2017 Greater Rockford Men's Classic, defeating two-time defending champion Kyle Slattery by two strokes.

Hogan's ninth Men's City championship began to come into focus on the par three 15th hole. Hogan made par while Slattery scratched out a triple bogey after his tee shot landed in a deep puddle on the green-side bunker that turned a one-stroke Slattery lead into a two-stroke Hogan advantage. The par-five 16th saw Slattery just miss an eagle opportunity, but he converted for birdie to cut the deficit to one shot with two holes to play.

Both players made par on 17, and then came the imposing par five 18th hole. Ironically, a tee shot into the water allowed Slattery to win this tournament last year, but this time, he found the water and had to settle for bogey on the final hole of the day. Another Hogan par wrapped up a two-shot victory in dramatic fashion for the Rockford golfing veteran.

After Hogan and Slattery took the top two positions, the top five championship flight finishers included Mick Hockinson, Jeff Holmgaard, and Matt LaMarca.