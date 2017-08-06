Ohio investigators search for escaped inmate

An urgent manhunt is underway in northwestern Ohio for an escaped inmate.

Investigators are searching for Brandon Powell.

Investigators say the rape suspect overpowered a sheriff's deputy on Friday, after the two left Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital.

They were heading back to the Paulding County Jail when investigators say Powell got the deputy's gun, cuffed him to the wheel of his squad car and fled.

State and federal law enforcement agencies joined the search, including the FBI and the U.S. Marshals service.