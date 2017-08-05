Police find thousands of dead animals in California warehouse

California officers investigating complaints about a horrendous odor discovered thousands of animals on Saturday, many dead inside a small warehouse.

Police blame it on an apparent "hoarder situation" in San Bernardino County.

They found thousands of chickens, exotic birds, snakes and fish with little ventilation.

They say the warehouse was covered in feces and filled with trash.

The Inland Valley Humane Society says its workers rescued more than 1,000 birds.

Rescue workers could not find any food or water for the birds, but now hope to find them new homes.

Police say a person they arrested earlier in the week on an unrelated charge is suspected of living illegally in the warehouse.

