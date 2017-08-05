Video shows deputy diving to safety during high speed chase

A sheriff's deputy was nearly hit by a car during a high speed chase Friday in the state of Washington.

The driver, who police say was under investigation and wanted on firearms violations, took off leading officers on a high-speed chase that lasted 20 minutes, reaching speeds of 90 miles-per-hour.

As the deputy was putting out spike strips, the driver swerved and nearly hit him, forcing the deputy to jump into his own trunk to avoid the driver.

Officers were finally able to stop the pickup truck just across the border in Idaho.

Luckily, the deputy was not injured