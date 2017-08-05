Area runners lace up for State Street Mile

Hundreds of people hit the ground running on Saturday racing for the fastest time.

The downtown Rockford race runs along East State Street from Summit to Wyman Streets.

Swedish American has held the event for 33 years.

Over that time, it's attracted runners from all over the area.

"The history and the legacy they have here and some of the fastest miles ever run in the Midwest on this course," said runner Caleb Gatchell. "To be apart of this course and this event is really special."

Gatchell set a record of his own on Saturday running a 4:11 mile and winning the open race.

