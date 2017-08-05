Four Midtown homeowners get repairs and improvements through community work day

The hammering and the sawing are just a few sounds locals heard Saturday morning in the Midtown District.

"It's invigorating," Dori Kearney, the Midtown District's director said.

It's all part of the district's community work day. The event is a collaboration with Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity, Thrivent Financial and Swedish American. Four homeowners in the neighborhood each got $2,500 to make repairs and improvements to their homes.

"We went to each one of the applicants homes that were approved for the grant and went through their check lists," Emily Anaya, the community work day co chair said.

One-day projects, these homeowners said have needed to be done for years. For homeowner Phyllis Churchill, it's out with the old and in with a new as volunteers replace her rotting front porch and deck with a brand new one.



"It's a lot going on particularly on 7th street and it's really important for the homes in the community to be up to par," she said.

While Churchill gets to enjoy her new deck, volunteers says it's part of a bigger picture. It's about cleaning up the whole neighborhood to attract people and businesses to the area.

"This is a thriving business district and we have more and more people moving in here," Kearney said.

The neighborhood leaders said the clean up was Midtown's second annual work day. Organizers said they are looking into gathering resources to do more projects in the future.