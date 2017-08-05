Autism Awareness lends helping hand

Raising a child with autism can be a challenge for any parent. However, groups in the community have come together to show they are here to help.

Hundreds came out to the ninth annual autism awareness event at the Lou Bachrodt auto mall.

Over twenty vendors set up for the event---answering parent's questions and promoting activities their kids can be a part of.

Event organizers say they try to create a family friendly atmosphere for people to come and learn about all the options for help they have.

"It's a great place where people can come out and get --learn what's available in our community --learn maybe some resources to help their child or loved one and it's all in one spot which is really nice," said Easterseals Autism Program Director Lori Davie.

Easterseals reps say one in 68 kids is diagnosed with autism.