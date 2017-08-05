Kyle Slattery Takes Men's City Lead into Final Round

Kyle Slattery has been here before - in contention for a Greater Rockford Men's Classic championship. He's won the previous two tournaments in 2015 and 2016, and could achieve a three-peat if the leaderboard holds.

Slattery has a two-shot lead after three rounds of play in the 2017 Men's City tournament, carding his third consecutive 71 score. He's maintained that consistency at Sandy Hollow, Ingersoll, and now Elliot before the tournament shifts to Aldeen on Sunday.

Matt LaMarca and Jamie Hogan are tied for second, two shots behind Slattery. Jeff Holmgaard, who played in the top group on Saturday, is tied for third with Reid Anderson, four shots behind Slattery. Anderson took the first-round lead before a 78 dropped him down the leaderboard. He rebounded with a 69 at Elliot to return to contention.

Mick Hockinson and Christopher Peanosky are each five shots behind the leader.