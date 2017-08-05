Melissa VanSistine, Jesse Slattery Set for Women's City Final

Boylan graduates Melissa VanSistine and Jesse Slattery secured 2&1 victories at the 2017 Greater Rockford Women's Classic match play semifinals on Saturday at Elliot, setting up a championship match between the former Lady Titan golfers at Aldeen on Sunday.

VanSistine held a five-hole lead on Kristen Sayyalinh after 13 holes at Elliot before the rising Guilford senior won three straight holes, including a birdie on 16 to keep the match alive. VanSistine's clutch putt on 17 wrapped up that semifinal win after a late challenge.

Slattery held a slim lead on rising Guilford sophomore Katelyn Sayyalinh at the turn before Sayyalinh tied the match on 14. Slattery won holes 15 and 16 before a big par putt on 17 wrapped up the second semifinal.

VanSistine is a two-time winner of the Women's City tournament. Slattery has previously won the Girls Classic on the Rockford golf scene.