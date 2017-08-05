Rockford Police investigating two shootings from overnight

Investigators are searching for answers following two shootings from overnight.

Rockford Police say the first shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. near the 500 block of Brookview Road. Officers say they found a 68-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he is being treated for serious, but non-life threatening injuries. Police say they believe the victim was targeted.

Investigators say the second shooting happened shortly before 3:30 a.m in the 1400 block of Magnolia Street. Officer found the 20-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Police say the victim was attending a large party and was outside the residence when the shooting occurred.

The 20-year-old was transported to a local hospital where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information regarding both incidents are asked to contact the Investigations Bureau (779-500-6551) or Crime Stoppers (815-963-7867).

We will bring more updates as soon as they become available.