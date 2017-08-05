Local business to hold fundraiser for cancer patient

Kyle Kurtzwegt's has a terminal cancer that is rarely curable that has led to hundreds of radiation and chemotherapy sessions that have left him in debt for life. So friends, family and the community are coming together tomorrow to help a couple in need.

Looking to help the Kurtzwegt family out, Tad's on the rock is hosting a fundraiser tomorrow that will help for those expenses.

from raffle tickets to baked goods. The fundraiser aims to help Kyle and his family for his medical expenses.

Rhonda McKaskey, a family friend said,

"They're trying to do everything they can to get people out and you know it's for a great cause. These are really wonderful people. They're always right there to step up if anybody else needs a hand . They've always been there to help other people now they need help."

None of this would be possible without the help of the community however.

The fundraiser will run from noon to five pm tomorrow. Tad's on the Rock is located at 10 E Riverside Blvd, Loves Park, IL 61111. The event is open to the public and anyone willing or able to help is welcome.