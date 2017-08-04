Midtown preparing for Ethnic Festival

There are plenty of fun events coming up in Rockford including the Midtown Ethnic Festival.

The Midtown District held a press conference this to break down the event. New for this year, Ancestry.com is providing a 20 percent discount off DNA test purchases.

Festival organizers say adding onto the normal events will make their message of cultural acceptance even stronger.

"No political stuff allowed, no commercialism allowed and no religious proselytizing allowed. It is just about ethnic culture and enjoying the people and the cultures," said Dori Kearnery, Midtown District Director.

This year's fair is set for Sunday August 27.