Golf outing, concert raises money for Northern Illinois Hospice

It was a perfect Friday night for an outdoor concert. At the Rockford Country Club, there was music being played for a purpose.



Hundreds of people showed up to Rockvinia, a concert after an all day golf event.



Miles Nielsen & the Rusted Hearts performed for the crowd.



This is the second year of the concert, but the 30th for the golf event for Northern Illinois Hospice.



Last year, they raised roughly $50,000. This year, Scott Olson, one of the leaders who helped put on the event, said they were close to raising $75,000.



All the money goes to patient care and needs.