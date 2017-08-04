Mom and daughter share the stage at college graduation

Graduate after graduate received their diploma from Rasmussen College on Friday. Under the lights of the Coronado Theater, there was an unlikely pair.

"To be able to walk across that stage today is I think just a phenomenal feeling," says Darcy Teran.

As far as moms and daughters go, Darcy Teran and Allissa Peppers say they've got a special bond.

"She's my first born my daughter my best friend my little confidante," says Darcy.

"She's the first person I go to if I'm having troubles or need someone to talk to," says Allissa.

Darcy has worked as a medical assistant for the last 17 years. A career that appealed to her daughter.

"I followed in her footsteps," says Allissa.

Which is why Allissa now has her Medical Assisting Diploma. But she wasn't the only one hitting the books, Darcy was hard at work for her Bachelor's Degree in Health and Wellness.

"There was a lot of competitiveness," says Darcy with a laugh. Allissa chimes in, " I always had the higher GPA."

The pair says it came as a surprise when they realized each of their respective programs would have commencement on the same day.

"She gets out her planner and I get out mine, and I was like, Ali we might walk together!"

When it comes to what inspired these women to get their education, they say it was the other that played a role in their determination.

"Her [Darcy] and my daughter," says Allissa. I wanted to show my daughter you could go back to school no matter what age. And follow your dreams."

Darcy echoes her daughter. "You're never too old to go back to school. Being that motivator for your child? Even better yet."

Darcy is currently pursuing her Master's Degree in Health and Wellness Management. Allissa is pursuing an Associate's Degree and says she hopes to one day be a registered nurse.