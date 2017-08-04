Rivets Win Big on VanVleet Bobblehead Night

After losing by 15 runs the night previous, the Rockford Rivets did not want to let another one slip away with the playoffs quickly approaching.
Alex Bacevicius notched seven and a third innings, Rockford managed 13 runs and 14 hits, and the Rivets defeated the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, 13-5 on Friday night to remain in 1st place in the South Divisional standings in the second half.
From the beginning, it looked like a pitchers’ duel. Bacevicius and Jacob Barton began the game with three scoreless innings each. However, Rockford used a two-out rally in the 4th to open things up.
With two outs, Zach Rheams doubled to left center field before Brian Klein was hit by a pitch. After a Neal Tyrell single to load the bases, Anthony Forte swung away at the first pitch, a ground ball down the 1st base line to clear the bases. Kian O’Brien brought Forte home with an RBI single to put Rockford up 4-0. The Rivets poured it on from there to pick up the Friday night victory.
The Rivets hosted "Bring Your Game to Rockford" Night in conjunction with the Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, distributing Fred VanVleet bobbleheads to celebrate the Auburn graduate's athletic contributions to the community. VanVleet is preparing for his second NBA season with the Toronto Raptors.
