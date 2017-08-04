Young's Late Comeback Highlights Exciting Boys & Girls Classic Finale

Harlem rising senior Austin Young found his rhythm at the right time of the 2017 Greater Rockford Boys Classic, finishing the final round with three straight birdies to win his second straight Boys Classic title.

Young trailed Grant Germano by one stroke heading into the round, and faced that deficit until the 17th hole. Germano bogeyed the par-five while Young continued his run of birdies to take a one-shot lead, which he didn't relinquish. Young won the 17-18 age group title with Germano in second and Joe Rock in third.

Bennette Baker and Zach Schwarzbach tied for the 15-16 age group title.

On the girls side of the ledger, Carson Racich defeated Jesse Slattery by six strokes to win the 17-18 age group championship. Slattery plays in Saturday's Women's City match play semifinals against Katelyn Sayyalinh, who won the 15-16 age group title at the Girls Classic by a six-stroke margin over Natalie Hooper. Katelyn's sister Kristen finished third in that group, and is also in the Women's City match play semifinals, due to play Melissa VanSistine on Saturday at Elliot Golf Course.