Machesney Park ready to welcome new businesses to town

Machesney Park has three new stores close to opening which reps of the village say will help bring life back to the area.

"We're excited about the value it brings to the revival of the area as well as the essential jobs and services that it provides for residents," said Village of Machesney Park Community Development Director James Richter.

Happy Wok, Broaster Chicken and 24/7 Laundromat will be sharing a home at the southern gate of the village. The project is nearly complete after starting in 2014.

Project organizers say multiple stores under one roof is the best way to maximize the space for the community.

"We just felt that the more we could offer the better for the community. there's not a lot down in this area so we wanted to be a little bit different," said project manager Kevin Olson

Project developers say the stores plan to open sometime in September.