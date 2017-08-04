Press conference preps for Ethnic Fest 2017

The Midtown Ethnic Festival is set for later this month and organizers met today to discuss the details.

The Midtown District held a press conference to break down the event.

New for this year: ancestry.com is providing a twenty percent discount off DNA test purchases.

Festival organizers say adding on to the normal events will make their message of cultural acceptance even stronger

"No political stuff allowed, no commercialism allowed and no religious proselytizing allowed. It is just about ethnic culture and enjoying the people and the cultures," said Midtown District Director Dori Kearney.

This year's fair is set for Sunday Aug 27.

Get more details at www.midtowndistrict.org