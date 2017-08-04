Rockford man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Wisconsin

A Rockford man wanted on attempted murder charges has been arrested.

William Opsahl IV, 28, was arrested in Beloit, Wisconsin Friday.

Opsahl is charged with attempted murder, home invasion, aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery. He bond is set at $1 million.

Rockford Police say officers were called out to the 2400 block of Yonge Street just after 1 p.m. Sunday July 16 on a report of a domestic battery.

Police say Opsahl forced his way into the home and attacked the victim before running away from the area.

On Friday, Rockford Police say they learned Opsahl was at a home in the 1600 block of Wisconsin Avenue in Beloit.

Rockford Police officers, along with officers from the Beloit Police Department, Rock County Sheriff’s Department and agents from the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigations went to the address and found Opsahl.

Opsahl was arrested without incident. He is now being held at the Rock County Jail pending extradition back to Illinois.