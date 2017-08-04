Indiana 6th grader escorted to school by 50 bikers

The motorcycle community went above and beyond for a kid who says he was bullied at his Indiana middle school.

Phillipp Mick is 11-years-old and goes to 6th grade at DeKalb Middle School north of Fort Wayne. He says the teasing was non-stop.

"They called me fat. Sometimes kids would come up and kick me," Phillipp says.

His mother Tammy says the bullying got so bad her son told her he didn't want to live anymore.

That's when a group of local bikers stepped in to help. To show their support, the 50 bikers escorted Phillipp to school Tuesday and prayed for him.

"It hurts a lot," Tammy says. "That's why I'm thanking Brent and everybody for being there because if it wasn't for them, I don't know what Phill would do this year."

Brent Warfield is the Director of United Motorcycle Enthusiasts and organized the ride.

"The motorcycle community is big on trying to get help for teenage suicide and bullying for the kids. It's just crazy, it's an epidemic these days," Warfield says.

United Motorcycle Enthusiasts are holding a ride event September 23 to bring awareness to teenage bullying and suicide.