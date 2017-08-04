Rockford man charged in co-worker's death in Kane County

Authorities in Kane County say one Rockford man has been charged in connection with the death of another Rockford man at a Hampshire meat plant.

Ler Htoo, 27, of Rockford, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

The Kane County State’s Attorney's Office says Htoo acted recklessly and threw a meat knife at 22-year-old Ai Moo Say, of Rockford, while at work at the plant on Wednesday.

The knife hit Ai Moo Say near his heart, killing him.

Htoo is being held in the Kane County Jail on $100,000 bond. He is due in court August 18.

Htoo face 2-5 years in prison if convicted.