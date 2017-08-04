Indiana neighbors concerned over "Hurry Up Die McCain" sign

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - A sign recently put up at an intersection in Fort Wayne has some neighbors concerned.

The hand painted sign reads: “Hurry Up Die McCain,” referring to Arizona Republican Senator John McCain, who was recently diagnosed with brain cancer and just voted against a repeal of Obamacare.

Antonio Pickett, whose grandmother lives right next to where the sign was placed, says it was just put up this week.

“Three days ago that sign was laying down on the ground and it got hung up like yesterday.”

Pickett and others believe one of their neighbors erected the sign in the empty lot.

Pickett says he thinks the sign is leaving a bad mark on a good neighborhood, and hopes it gets taken down soon.

