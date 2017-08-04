Two suspects arrested after crashing into squad car

Rockford Police say two suspects have been arrested on various charges after a traffic accident involving a Winnebago County Deputy's squad car earlier this week.

Josiah Dickens, 20, of Rockford, has been charged with aggravated fleeing to elude police, possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver, possession of heroin, no valid driver’s license and no valid registration.

Ty'Yon Collins, 20, of Rockford, has been charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful use of weapons, two counts of unlawful use of weapons (2 counts) no firearm owners identification and obstruction of justice.

Police say officers attempted to make a traffic stop in the area of 5th Avenue and 6th Street around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday. Officers believed the men inside the vehicle may have been involved in a recent shooting incident in Rockford.

The driver did not stop and fled the area.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department and Illinois State Police continued to chase the suspects, who crashed into a Winnebago County squad car near the intersection of Charles Street and 23rd Street.

The two suspects and the sheriff's deputy were all taken to the hospital for treatment and released.

Police say they found two handguns, heroin and marijuana inside the vehicle.

Dickens and Collins are now being held in the Winnebago County Jail.

Dickens' bond is set at $250,000. Collins' bond is set at $100,000.

Sheriff's deputy involved in car accident in Rockford