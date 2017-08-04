Rockford Police: Overnight robberies connected

Rockford Police say two armed robberies that occurred late Thursday and early Friday are connected, and officers are searching for a suspect.

Police say a suspect attempted to rob the Circle K, 3819 Broadway, just after 11 p.m. Thursday. Police say the suspect implied he had a weapon, jumped over the counter and demanded money from the clerk. When the clerk refused to open the cash register, the suspect ran out of the store. He was seen leaving the area in a light-colored SUV.

Then just before 3 a.m. Friday, police say a suspect came into the CVS at 110 South Alpine Road armed with a knife and demanded money from a clerk. The suspect left the store after stealing an undisclosed amount of money and left the area in a light-colored SUV.

Police are now searching for a male suspect who was wearing a gray shirt and black pants and driving a light-colored SUV, possibly a Chevy Trailblazer.

Anyone with information about these crimes or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Rockford Police Investigations Bureau, 779-500-6551, or Crime Stoppers, 815-963-7867.