Suspect arrested after woman, teen shot to death in McHenry County

Authorities in McHenry County say a man has been arrested and charged with murder after a woman and teen girl were found dead Thursday night.

Crystal Lake Police say officers were called out to the 100 block of Marian Parkway on a report of a woman armed with a knife. While police were on their way, additional information came in about a man armed with handgun.

When police arrived they found a 31-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl who had each been shot multiple times. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police also found a handgun at the scene.

Ryan Yarber, 31, of Crystal Lake, has been arrested in connection with this case. He is charged with four counts of first degree murder. He is being held at the McHenry County Jail.

The names of the victims have not yet been released to the public.