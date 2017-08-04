CVS Robbed in Rockford

A CVS in Rockford is robbed early Friday morning. Rockford Police say it took place before 3:00am at the CVS on S. Alpine Road.

Police say one person walked into the store with a knife, approached an employee and demanded money. The suspect was able to get away with an unknown amount of cash.

Rockford Police say they are searching for this suspect now. The suspect is described as a 6'1 and 250 lbs black male around 40 years old. He was wearing a great shirt and driving a gray SUV.

If you have information about this incident contact Rockford Police.