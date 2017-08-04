Police searching for gas station robber

Police are looking for a suspect after he tried robbing a gas station in Rockford Thursday night.

Police say the suspect tried to rob the Circle K gas station on Broadway Street around 11 p.m.

He's described as a black man entered with a mask over his face and bag over his hand.

According to witnesses, he punched the clerk in the face after being denied money, and left in a tan or gray SUV.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Rockford Police.