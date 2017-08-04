Police searching for gas station robber

Police are looking for a suspect after he tried robbing a gas station in Rockford Thursday night.
Police say the suspect tried to rob the Circle K gas station on Broadway Street around 11 p.m.
He's described as a black man entered with a mask over his face and bag over his hand.
According to witnesses, he punched the clerk in the face after being denied money, and left in a tan or gray SUV.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact Rockford Police.
