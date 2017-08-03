Summit of Hope to help Illinois parolees

Helping parolees avoid a life of crime was the goal of a special Rockford event.

It's called the Summit of Hope. It's an expo where people with a criminal past can link up with potential employers.

Hundreds of local parolees came to the event at the Northwest Community Center.

The state puts these expos on all over Illinois in hopes the parolees can re-enter society and break the cycle of crime.

"The goal is to make sure that when people return, they are connected with resources that prevent them from going back to prison. and we broke a record today serving over 400 people before 10 o'clock," said Rep. Litesa Wallace.

Roughly 700 ex-offenders were invited.