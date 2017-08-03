Volunteers needed for Stroll on State 2017

It's only August but already Rockford is gearing up for a popular winter event.

Stroll on State is returning this holiday season, and volunteers are needed.

The Rockford Are Convention and Visitor's Bureau will be at City Market Friday to sign people up and hand out buttons.

Stroll on State kicks off the holiday season with horse and wagon rides, ice skating, pictures of Santa and more.

And the RACVB says it can't make it all happen without your help.

Stroll on State is November 25 this year.