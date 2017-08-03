Rockford Police headquarters wins major preservation award

An old school Rockford Police turned into one of its headquarters is getting top honors.

The District 2 Headquarters is being honored by Landmark Illinois.



The city will receive the Richard H. Driehaus Foundation Preservation President's Award for Adaptive Use.



Turner School was extensively renovated to become what it is today.



The school itself was built in 1898. It closed in the 70's, then became office space until the late 90's.



After that, it was empty, until it was repurposed into what it is today.



The awards ceremony is in September in Chicago.



Rockford is one of nine honorees.

