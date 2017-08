Everything inside the Clock Tower Resort is for sale.

The auction company, CA Global Partners, has all the items listed online.



It says nothing is off limits; even the waterpark and amusement park are for sale. But they're being sold as one item.



So you've gotta have space for it all.



There are individual items for sale like flat screen TVs, gym equipment and cooking supplies you can buy separately.



You have until August 24 to make a bid on the auctioneer's website.