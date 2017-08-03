Group recruiting foster parents for growing need in Winnebago Co.

Dozens of children in the Winnebago County area are waiting to go home with a foster parents. There just aren't enough foster parents to fill the need.

Children's Home and Aid hoped to change that with a foster parent recruiting event. The group invited current foster families to speak with people interested in potentially becoming foster parents. There was a free picnic at Alpine Park so families could learn more about what it takes to become a foster parent in a relaxed setting.

Children's Home and Aid says from newborns to teenagers, children of all ages in our area are in need of foster care. Right now it says it has a goal to add 30 more foster homes for children in our area. When there aren't enough homes available, that means the children are often left waiting for one in a shelter.

"They wait there until there's an opening in a home somewhere that they can find. And we just make phone calls and phone calls until we can find somebody for them, said Kristin Cottrell, a foster parent.

