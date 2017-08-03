Local woman feels it's her duty to report graffiti

Some call it art, but others call it an eyesore.

That's why the city has what it calls the Graffiti Hotline. It's a chance for people to call the city and let it know when they find graffiti around town.

But, the service isn't just exclusive to Rockford.

Residents from Machesney Park and Loves Park can also utilize the tool. We talked to one neighbor who feels it's her duty to call whenever she sees the vandalism.

"We have to care about our community. We have to care about the people in our community," Pamela Harding, a Machesney Park resident said. "We have to care about up and coming generations because if they're not taken care of by us, then lord only knows what they're going to come up and into."

The number to call to report any graffiti is 779-348-7300. Be sure to leave a detailed message of where city officials can find the vandalism and get it cleaned up.