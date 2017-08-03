Ogle County Fair kicks off in Oregon

An Oregon tradition over one hundred and seventy years old is back in action this weekend.

The annual Ogle County Fair is in town through Sunday. Tractor pulls, rodeos and a demolition derby are just a few of the events going on through the next three days.

County fair organizers say they focus on making the weekend fun the whole family can enjoy.

"Gate admission is eight dollars. With that eight dollars you get a wrist band. You ride all the rides you want," says Ogle County Fair Association President Harlan Holm.

"There's no other cost to ride the carnival rides so it's affordable for a family to come out here."

Season passes can also be purchased for $25 and VIP passes for $50.

You can find out everything going on during the fair at the Ogle County Fair website.

