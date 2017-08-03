Boys & Girls Classic Tournaments Tee Off

The Greater Rockford Boys and Girls Classic tournaments took off at Ingersoll Golf Course on Thursday as the 36-hole event features the best young players in the area.

Grant Germano leads the 17-18 year old age group by one stroke ahead of defending champion Austin Young. They're followed by Joseph Rock, Jack Masters, and Martin Schwebke, Troy Swanson, and Josh Cassaro on the leaderboard for that age range.

Carson Racich leads the 17-18 girls age group by one stroke ahead of Caitlin Schoepfer. Jesse Slattery is in third, playing in one of two tournaments this week as she prepares for the Women's City match play semifinals this weekend.

Katelyn Sayyalinh and sister Kristen are in the top three of the 15-16 year old age group. They're also in the Women's City match play semifinals at Elliot on Saturday.