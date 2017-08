Authorities are asking for help from the public identifying two suspects in a car burglary from last month.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office released these pictures that were taken overnight July 15 and 16.

Authorities say they show the suspects of a car burglary that occurred in the 1000 block of Arctic Circle.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau, 815-319-6400, or Crime Stoppers.