Victim shot in Freeport; suffers life-threatening injuries

The Freeport Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday afternoon that left one man with serious injuries.
Police say officers were called out to the area of Cottonwood and Grove streets around 12:20 p.m. Thursday on a report of a shooting.
By the time officers arrived, the victim had already been driven to the hospital.
Police say the victim suffered life-threatening injuries.
Detectives are now investigating the case.
