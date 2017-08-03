Victim shot in Freeport; suffers life-threatening injuries - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Victim shot in Freeport; suffers life-threatening injuries

By Cody Carter, Internet Director
FREEPORT (WREX) -

The Freeport Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday afternoon that left one man with serious injuries. 

Police say officers were called out to the area of Cottonwood and Grove streets around 12:20 p.m. Thursday on a report of a shooting. 

By the time officers arrived, the victim had already been driven to the hospital. 

Police say the victim suffered life-threatening injuries. 

Detectives are now investigating the case. 

