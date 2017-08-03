Just Breathe 815 donation sites

Just Breathe 815 has partnered with several businesses to be clothing drop-off sites.

You can make donations at the following locations:

- Salamone's Italian Restaurant & Bar, Rockford Siding & Windows

- 15th and Chris Burgers & Ice Cream

- Selah Salon and Spa, B&H Office Furniture.

Just Breathe 815 volunteers wash the clothes and then distribute them once a month at Second Congregation UCC/First Presbyterian Church at 318 N. Church St. to teens in need. The next distribution date is August 19. If you'd like to donate clothing or get your business involved in the effort, contact Just Breathe 815 at justbreathe815@gmail.com.