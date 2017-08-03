State's Attorney announces no charges for officer involved in shooting at Dick's Sporting Goods

Winnebago County State's Attorney Joe Bruscato announced Thursday the results of an investigation into a police officer-involved shooting that occurred in Rockford back in April.

Police say an officer was called out to investigate a retail theft Saturday April 8 at Dick's Sporting Goods.

During the investigation, police say Eboney Adams got in her vehicle and tried to drive away from the scene, ignoring the commands of the officer.

Authorities say Adams was shot in the arm by the Rockford Police Officer Ben Schuster during the incident. She stopped her car near the intersection of Trainer Road and East State Street due to her injuries.

Both Adams and Schuster were taken to the hospital for treatment.

During a press conference Thursday, Bruscato said the actions of the officer, including the use of deadly force, were justified. No charges will be filed.

The Winnebago Boone County Integrity Task Force investigated the officer's use of deadly force in this shooting. The state's attorney's office reviewed that investigation.

Authorities say Adams has recovered from her injuries. She now faces multiple charges, including aggravated battery, retail theft and resisting arrest.

Adams is due in court August 21.

Police say Officer Schuster was back on duty about a week after the shooting.