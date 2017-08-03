Jefferson Dismisses Head Football Coach

Jefferson High School has removed head football coach Ken DuBose from his post with the J-Hawks, just days before the team begins preseason camp for the upcoming 2017 campaign.

DuBose told 13 WREX in a phone interview that he "wasn't fitting procedurally" and "didn't have the right chemistry" with Jefferson's new athletic director, Michael Armato. He added "I did a lot to help these kids and I want Jefferson to succeed. It hurts to put a good team together and not see it through," on the heels of the J-Hawks finishing 4-5 last season, their best record since 2011.

DuBose said he found out about the new direction for the football team on Wednesday. "I didn't see it coming," he added.

The J-Hawks sent 15 players to the collegiate level after just missing the threshold for postseason qualification.

13 WREX received the following statement from Rockford Public Schools on the coaching change at Jefferson:

"An ongoing matter involving Jefferson High School Head Football Coach Ken DuBose was brought to our attention. DuBose’s employment with RPS 205 has been terminated, pending Rockford School Board approval. This is a personnel matter, and we’re unable to provide further comment. Coaching plans are pending for the upcoming Jefferson J-Hawks football season."