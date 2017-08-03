Suburban break-in caught on camera; suspect arrested

Terrifying moments in suburban Chicago were caught on video, as a man kicked in the front door of a home while a teenage girl hid inside a bedroom.

The victims say the incident happened on a recent Sunday in broad daylight.

Security camera video shows the man kicking in the door to the Mount Prospect home and then going upstairs where the teen is hiding.

The girl had called her mom to say a stranger was knocking, so the mother turned on her phone app and was watching all of this, but she was miles away.

The mother called 911, but the man was already at the girl's bedroom door and trying to force himself inside.

The girl screamed, which scared the suspect off and he ran away.

Scott Weissert, 55, was charged with residential burglary Tuesday in connection with this case after police searched his Arlington Heights apartment. He is being held on $200,000 bond.