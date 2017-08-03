Rain expected Thursday; strong storms this afternoon and evening

It is going to be a warm, humid and cloudy day around the Stateline Thursday, with a chance for thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

Temperatures with reach around 80 degrees today with a southwest wind gusting to 15 mph.

Scattered showers are possible throughout the morning and midday, then thunderstorm potential ramps up this afternoon.

Scattered strong to severe storms are possible, with the primary threats being wind gusts up to 70 mph and quarter-sized hail. Best chance for storms will be from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m.. Keep an eye on conditions for the commute home.

The cold front associated with these thunderstorms will leave much cooler weather in its wake, with high temps likely staying in the 60's Friday, making it feel more like fall than the beginning of August.

Clouds and a cool northwest wind will add an extra chill to the air. Temperatures recover slightly for the weekend, but 70's stick around into next week.

