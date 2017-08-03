Belvidere Police release results from STEP grant

More than a month of extra patrols in Belvidere helped police make dozens of traffic stops and arrests. Those came as a result of the Sustained Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Grant Additional Enforcement Campaign.

The Belvidere Police Department received funding from the Illinois Department of Transportation to hire off-duty officers from June 9 - June 26,

Officers conducted 55 traffic stops that resulted in 32 tickets or arrests:

6 - Speeding

11 - Uninsured Motorist

2 - Civil Cannabis Violations

5 - Other Moving Violations

2 - Registration Violations

1 - No Valid Driver's License

1 - DUI Arrest with

1 - DUI with BAC .132

1 - Illegal Transportation of Alcohol

2 - Driving While Suspended Arrest