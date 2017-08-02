Local libraries giving out free solar eclipse glasses

The big solar eclipse is coming in a little more than 2 weeks and some people are trying to find the right glasses to view it.

Solar viewing can be done safely, as long as your eclipse glasses are safe.



A bunch of libraries in our area applied for a grant to get 1,000 of the good glasses. Belvidere, South Beloit and Byron public libraries are giving away two free pairs to families. But supplies are limited.



"We received 1,000 and we only have like two-hundred left," said Jeanine Hedges. "They're going fast."



For the safety factor of having certified glasses that are safe for viewers is a big plus."

The public libraries will also have some glasses available at its viewing parties.



Boone County Conservation District is holding a party at Spencer Park. Nature at the Confluence is hosting one in South Beloit.